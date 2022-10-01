News World Baltics say having Ukraine in NATO would 'only strengthen alliance'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends the NATO summit via video link, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 29, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said they are in favour of opening a fast-track path for Ukraine's membership in NATO, even as Kiev's other Western allies have demurred on the question.



"Ukraine's Baltic friends fully support welcoming Ukraine into NATO as soon as possible. Ukraine's inspirational bravery can only strengthen our alliance," the foreign ministers of all three countries tweeted late Friday.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had announced Kiev's intention to apply for "accelerated" accession to NATO following Russia's illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Friday.



The Baltic EU countries have been among Ukraine's loudest supporters. They border Russia and have long seen their neighbour as a major security threat.



But Zelensky's announcement was met with caution from Washington and NATO headquarters in Brussels. Western powers have been funnelling weapons, military equipment and humanitarian aid to Ukraine as it does battle with Russian forces.



"Right now, our view is that the best way for us to support Ukraine is through practical, on-the-ground support in Ukraine, and that the process in Brussels should be taken up at a different time," White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.



Echoing the White House, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: "Our focus now is on providing immediate support to Ukraine, to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian brutal invasion."



As the terms of NATO's founding treaty consider an attack on one NATO ally an attack on all members, it is viewed as unlikely that the alliance would allow a country at war to join.







































