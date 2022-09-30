News World Zelensky lashes out at 'terrorists' after deadly Zaporizhzhia attack

"Only absolute terrorists operate this way, the kind of people for whom there is no place in the civilized world," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in the wake of the attack, which left at least 23 dead and each side blaming the other.

DPA WORLD Published September 30,2022

This week's deadly rocket attack near the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia was Russian retribution for the unbroken Ukrainian resistance to its failed invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement.



"Only absolute terrorists operate this way, the kind of people for whom there is no place in the civilized world," he wrote in the wake of the attack, which left at least 23 dead and each side blaming the other.



"Peaceful Ukrainians are being wiped out cynically because he long ago lost all of his humanity," wrote Zelensky.



There were also reports of Russian missile attacks on the city of Dnipro, leaving at least one dead and five injured after a bus depot went up in flames. Additionally, there were reports of residential buildings damaged in the southern city of Mykolaiv.









