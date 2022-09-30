Suicide blast kills dozens at education centre in Afghan capital

Taliban fighters stand guard at the explosion site, near a mosque, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP File Photo)

A suicide bomber blew himself up at an educational center in the Afghan capital Kabul, killing at least 19 people and injuring 28 more on Friday morning.

The suicide bomber targeted students at the Kaaj educational institution in the Dasht e Barchi neighborhood at 7:30 a.m. local time (0300GMT). Officials said they were taking their examinations.

Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the capital police, said the suicide bombing occurred in Kabul's 13th precinct during an entrance examination for students at the institute.

"Unfortunately, 19 people were martyred, and 28 others were injured," he said in a statement.

People were seen whaling and calling for aid in footage that was quickly shared on social media.

Last week, a car bomb exploded outside a mosque in the Afghan city of Kabul as worshippers were leaving after Friday prayers, killing at least seven people and injuring 41 others, including children.

Mulawai Mujeebur Rehman Ansari, a well-known pro-Taliban Islamic preacher, was among 18 individuals killed on September 2 when a suicide bomber blew himself up during Friday prayers in western Herat city.

The terror group Daesh/ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

In recent months, the terrorist organization has intensified its activity in many parts of the country, posing a threat to the Taliban's security, which regained power in August of last year.