Putin declares annexation of Ukrainian lands in Kremlin ceremony

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday presided over a ceremony to annex four Ukrainian regions partly occupied by his forces, escalating his seven-month war and taking it into an unpredictable new phase.

"This is the will of millions of people," he said in a speech before hundreds of dignitaries in the St George's Hall of the Kremlin.

The ceremony took place three days after the completion of hastily staged referendums in which Moscow's proxies in the occupied regions claimed majorities of up to 99% in favour of joining Russia.

Ukraine and Western governments described those votes as bogus, illegitimate and conducted at gunpoint.

In a speech repeatedly interrupted by applause, Putin declared that Russia had four new regions.

"PEOPLE OF UKRAINE OCCUPIED REGIONS ARE OUR CITIZENS FOREVER"

Putin warned the West that the people of four Moscow-occupied Ukrainian regions were "our citizens forever" as he prepared to formally annex them at a Kremlin ceremony.

"I want to say this to the Kyiv regime and its masters in the West: People living in the Lugansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia (regions) are becoming our citizens forever," Putin said, adding that they had made an "unambiguous choice" to join Russia.

PUTIN URGES KYIV TO 'IMMEDIATELY' CEASE MILITARY ACTION

Putin urged Kyiv to stop all military action in Ukraine at a ceremony to formally annex four Moscow-occupied Ukraine regions.

"We call on the Kyiv regime to immediately stop fighting and stop all hostilities... and return to the negotiating table," Putin said during a televised speech at the Kremlin.







