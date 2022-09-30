Neymar backs Bolsonaro in Brazil vote

 Contact Us
Published September 30,2022
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro got a celebrity endorsement Thursday for his re-election bid from football superstar Neymar, who posted a video on TikTok of himself dancing and grinning to a pro-Bolsonaro campaign song.

The Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil striker, arguably Brazil's most famous celebrity, flashed the number 22 -- Bolsonaro's candidate number -- with his fingers as he rocked to the electronic dance jingle, three days out from the far-right incumbent's election showdown against leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.