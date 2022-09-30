Italy’s Embassy in Moscow urges its nationals to leave Russia unless necessary

The Italian Embassy in the Russian capital issued an alert on Thursday urging all its citizens in the country to leave if their stay is not necessary.

"Considering the most recent evolution of the international context and the growing difficulty in air and road connections out of Russia, compatriots present in Russia are recommended to evaluate whether the stay is necessary and, if not, to leave the country," the embassy said in a written statement.

"It is becoming progressively more difficult to travel by air from the Russian Federation to Italy and other third countries. In particular, these days there has been a dizzying increase in the already high cost of tickets sold by airlines and there are reports of long queues at some border crossings that connect the Russian Federation with some neighboring countries," the statement noted.

"In consideration of the continuing closure of the airspace to flights from the Russian Federation ordered by the European Union last February 27, it is strongly recommended to all compatriots present in Russia to plan travel abroad as much as possible in advance.

"Those who need to leave the Russian Federation are advised to obtain the tickets available from commercial companies as soon as possible," the embassy stressed.

TRAVEL TO RUSSIA 'POSTPONED'

The embassy also said: "For entry into Russia, a PCR swab certificate with negative result is required, in Russian or English, no earlier than 48 hours after entry into the territory."

"Furthermore, both for travel to Russia and for leaving the country, it is recommended to inquire about the health requirements for transit in foreign countries."