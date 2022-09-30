BIDEN CONDEMNS RUSSIAS FRAUDULENT ANNEXATION DECLARATION

US President Joe Biden on Friday condemned Russia's "fraudulent" declaration that it has annexed four regions of Ukraine and said Moscow was contravening international law.

"The United States condemns Russia's fraudulent attempt today to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory. Russia is violating international law, trampling on the United Nations Charter, and showing its contempt for peaceful nations everywhere," Biden said in a statement.

"The United States will always honor Ukraine's internationally recognized borders. We will continue to support Ukraine's efforts to regain control of its territory by strengthening its hand militarily and diplomatically, including through the $1.1 billion in additional security assistance the United States announced this week," Biden said.