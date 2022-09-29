Volunteer firefighter in France sent to prison for starting fire

A court in the southern French town of Béziers has sentenced a former volunteer firefighter to two years in prison after he confessed to starting a forest fire.



One year of the sentence was suspended, the court said on Thursday.



The man, who was drunk when he was arrested, confessed to starting a fire which the fire brigade was able to extinguish quickly.



The man apologized for his actions, which he said had occurred because of his alcohol consumption.



In addition, the man, who lives in another region of France, was banned for five years from going to the département of Hérault where he had set the fire.



