Ukrainian presidential adviser denounces 'Kremlin freak show'

Published September 29,2022
A political adviser to the Ukrainian president said on Thursday a ceremony at which Russia plans to annex Ukrainian territory on Friday "does not make legal sense" and denounced what he called a Kremlin freak show.

"'Kremlin freak show'. The announced 'entrance ceremony' does not make any legal sense. Non-existent entities cannot enter a country which is disintegrating. Do not waste time on the virtual ru-agenda. Real life will be more interesting: counteroffensive, de-occupation, tribunal," Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.