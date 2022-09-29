Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia refuse to recognize Ukraine referendums

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia on Wednesday said they will not recognize the referendums recently held in four Ukrainian regions.

The referendums are against the principles of international law, Sefik Dzaferovic, the Bosniak member and current chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"Bosnia and Herzegovina will never recognize such referendums," he asserted.

Echoing his views, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said his country "can never accept (the referendums) … because we support international law, the United Nations charter, and UN resolutions."

He said Serbia is "protecting our own territorial integrity and it is in our best interest to protect the territorial integrity of other internationally recognized countries."

Moscow claims over 98% of voters chose to join Russia following referendums in Ukraine's Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The votes have been widely condemned by the international community, with European nations and the US terming them a "sham" and saying they will not be recognized.





