Azerbaijani soldier injured by Armenian firing in western border region

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Wednesday that one of its soldiers was wounded when the Armenian military opened fire on Azerbaijani positions in the western Kalbajar border region.

It said in a statement that Azerbaijan's military positions in the direction of the southwestern part of the Kalbajar province came under fire by Armenian troops despite there being a truce in place.

The Azerbaijani forces retaliated, it said, underlining that the administration in Yerevan, which deliberately tried to escalate the situation, was entirely responsible for the current incident.

The soldier was admitted to a hospital.

Kalbajar had been occupied by Armenian forces since 1993.

More than 200 Armenian soldiers and 80 Azerbaijani personnel were killed in a flare-up earlier this month, which ended with a truce widely welcomed by the international community.

The clashes were the latest between the two former Soviet republics, who have had tense relations since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh -- a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

A 2020 conflict saw Azerbaijan liberate several cities and more than 300 settlements and villages from Armenian occupation. That bout of fighting ended with a deal brokered by Russia.





