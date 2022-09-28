UKRAINES ILLEGAL INVASION PRECIPITATED BY US, NATO, SAME HAPPENING WITH CHINA: IRISH MEP

The invasion of Ukraine was illegal, but it was precipitated by the policies of the United States and NATO, Mick Wallace, an Irish politician and member of the European Parliament said.

Addressing the parliament, Wallace said that it was "hard to believe we're heading this crazy path with China."

"The invasion of Ukraine was %100 illegal. Sadly it was precipitated by the US meddling and NATO expansion into the region," he said.

Stressing the Russian state had red lines with regard to Ukraine, he said they were ignored.

"Same thing is happening with Taiwan. The US is repeatedly violating the red lines articulated by China," he said, showing its weaponry aid and provocative diplomatic visits to Taiwan as well as military buildup in the region as an example.

"We already have a war, where the main losers are Ukraine and Western Europe," he added.

"US is attempting to open up another battlefront with China, pushing China closer to Russia. If the situation escalates any further, the EU will suffer even more than it's suffering at the moment," Wallace said.

"Climate system breakdown shows that never before has international cooperation been so important, and yet NATO and the US are driving us to the opposite direction."