Turkish, Ukrainian leaders discuss latest developments over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan talked with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky about the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war.

In the phone talk with his Ukrainian counterpart, the Turkish president expressed his pleasure over the successful prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kyiv.

Erdoğan also stressed that the deal on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant can be reached through Turkish mediation between Kyiv and Moscow, reiterating Türkiye's readiness to take any steps to help end Russia-Ukraine war through peaceful means.

Ukraine's separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson held referendums on joining Russia on Sept. 23-27.

The polls have been widely condemned by the international community, with European nations and the US calling them "sham" and saying they will not be recognized.