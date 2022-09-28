PROTESTS IN ARGENTINAS CAPITAL FOR IMPROVED SOCIAL AID

Demonstrators on Wednesday continued to mobilize in Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires, as they demand improved social aid and more work from the government as the country grapples with a deep economic crisis and high inflation.

On Tuesday afternoon, demonstrators began arriving near the Ministry of Social Development.

Several spent the night camping out in tents as more protestors from organizations and social movements joined early Wednesday, displaying banners and banging drums to make their voices and demands heard.

The Infobae newspaper reported traffic issues caused by protests Tuesday.

Vice Minister of Social Development Gustavo Aguilera said he understands the situation but denounced the measures taken by the demonstrators.

"We know that there are needs and anxieties, but the camps are not the way out. We have to move forward with work - the social plan does not have to be permanent and it is a decision made by the national government," Aguilera told Radio 10.

One organization involved in the protest, Unidad Piquetera, released a statement saying that talks have stopped between officials and social movements.

"The Ministry of Social Development has cut off all kinds of dialogue and refuses to attend to the urgent demands of the thousands of comrades who camp and mobilise throughout the country due to the urgent demands from the (working-class) neighbourhoods." It said.

Unidad Piquetera added that there has been "no response" to the call for work which "we presented a plan a year ago to create a million jobs in housing and public works."

Eduardo Belliboni, a leader with the social movement group, Polo Obrero, said demonstrators are prepared to stay "indefinitely" and accused the government of lying and not delivering on their pledges.

Those protesting "are going to rotate, so that those who spend the night here can go to work tomorrow," he told Infobae. "There will be uproar every day. Until they give us a solution, we will not move from here. The government lied to us and did not fulfill anything that it promised."