News World NATO chief Stoltenberg describes Baltic pipeline leaks as 'sabotage'

NATO chief Stoltenberg describes Baltic pipeline leaks as 'sabotage'

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday attributed the leaks on the Nord Stream pipelines to acts of sabotage and said he had discussed the protection of critical infrastructure in NATO countries with the Danish defence minister.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published September 28,2022 Subscribe

(AA File Photo)

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has described the three leaks found in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea as "sabotage."



The NATO secretary general sent the tweet after a meeting at the Western military alliance's headquarters in Brussels with Morten Bødskov, the Danish minister of defence.



Stoltenberg said the duo "discussed the sabotage on the North Stream [sic] pipelines ... We addressed the protection of critical infrastructure in NATO countries."



"Shoulder to shoulder we work with our allies for Europe's peace and security," Bødskov wrote on Twitter ahead of his meeting with the top NATO official.