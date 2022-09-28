German population surpasses 84 million people amid Ukrainian influx

The number of people living in Germany has surpassed 84 million for the first time in the country's history, according to preliminary data released on Tuesday.



In the first half of 2022, the number grew by 843,000 or 1%, the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden said. In the whole of 2021, the population had only increased by 82,000 people or 0.1%.



"The decisive factor for the current development is the influx of refugees from Ukraine as a result of the Russian war of aggression," the body explained.



According to the data, there was net immigration of about 750,000 Ukrainians to Germany in the first half of the year. In total, net immigration amounted to about 1 million people. This was seven times higher than in the first half of 2021.



There were more deaths than births during the period, which had a dampening effect on population growth. In the first six months of this year, 161,000 more people died than were born.



According to the Federal Statistics Office, the population figures were calculated on the basis of the 2011 census. As soon as the results of the 2022 census are published at the end of 2023, with a cut-off date of May 15, there will be a new data set for calculation.



