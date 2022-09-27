Zelensky expected to address UN Security Council later Tuesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address a special session of the UN Security Council later on Tuesday that is focussed on Russia's internationally condemned referendums in occupied area of Ukraine.



Diplomatic sources confirmed to dpa that Zelensky's address has been requested by Ukraine's UN representation. They said veto power Russia was expected to try and prevent the video message from taking place.



In similar situations, Moscow's attempts had failed. In such procedural votes, permanent members like Russia do not have the right to veto, but need to secure the approval of at least nine of the 15 council members.



The meeting is scheduled for 1900 GMT.



In Ukraine, referendums have been held since Friday in the four Russian-occupied regions of Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhya to vote on joining Russia.



UN Secretary General António Guterres has described a possible annexation of the Ukrainian territories as a violation of international law.



