Kremlin says annexation votes will have security 'consequences' in Ukraine

The Kremlin warned Tuesday that votes held in Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine to join Russia would have security implications, with officials in Moscow recently threatening the use of nuclear weapons.



"The legal situation will radically change from the point of view of international law and that will also have consequences for security in these territories," the Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.



Peskov confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Russia's readiness to sit at the negotiation table with Ukraine.



"Russia confirms its readiness to negotiate, but as the situation changes, the conditions also change," he said.



Asked how many people left Russia after Putin's announcement on partial mobilization, Peskov said he has no information.



About the leak at Nord Stream pipelines, Peskov did not exclude sabotage as the cause of accident.



"Obviously, there is some kind of destruction of the pipe, and what caused it, it is impossible to exclude any options before the results of the investigation appear," he said.



Peskov expressed "extreme concern over the situation" and urged the relevant authorities to find out the reasons as soon as possible.



"This is an issue that affects the energy security of an entire continent," he said.



Danish authorities reported a gas leak Monday from Nord Stream pipelines close to the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea.



The Danish Maritime Authority has banned all ships from moving within five nautical miles (9.25 kilometers) of the accident site, saying the incident is "dangerous for ship traffic."



German authorities confirmed in a statement that a leak could have caused a sudden drop in pressure overnight in the undersea pipeline but an investigation continues.































