Finland mulls building barriers on its border with Russia

Road signs are seen at the Imatra border crossing with Russia, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Imatra, Finland March 23, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

The Finnish Border Guard has recommended building fences on its eastern frontier with Russia to prevent people from crossing the border after Russia's announcement of partial mobilization on Wednesday.

The report prepared by the Finnish Border Guard recommended that a physical barrier be built on the Russian-Finnish border due to "changes in the security environment," according to local media.

The fences were intended to prevent the entry of Russians fleeing the war after Russia's declaration of partial mobilization, a recent report said.

Speaking to the reporters, the chief of the Border Guard Pasi Kostamovaara said the fences will cover an area of 130 to 260 kilometers (80 to 160 miles) along Finland's eastern border.

The construction of the fences is estimated to take two or three years.

Authorities from the Finnish border guard reported an increase in illegal crossings into Finland after the declaration of partial mobilization in Russia.

Some Russian citizens were trying to leave the country after the announcement of partial mobilization on Sept. 21 in Russia.

Due to EU sanctions on Russia, flights from Russia to EU countries are banned. Other EU countries bordering Russia do not allow crossings either.