China calls for reducing nuclear arsenal

China has called on nations with the largest nuclear arsenals to work toward a nuclear-weapons-free world and has accused some countries, without naming any, of being obsessed with forging new military alliances, inciting conflict, and insisting on nuclear submarine cooperation.

Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, urged the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday that the nations armed with the largest nuclear arsenals "earnestly fulfil their special and priority responsibilities and further significantly and substantially reduce" their number.

It will create conditions for the eventual realization of comprehensive and complete nuclear disarmament, he said.

Geng was speaking at a high-level meeting hosted by the UNGA to mark the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, the Chinese daily Global Times reported.

"During the meeting that the complete prohibition and thorough destruction of nuclear weapons and the eventual establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free world serves the common interests of mankind and is the shared aspiration of all countries," he said

He accused certain countries, without naming anyone, of being obsessed with "major power strategic competition, constantly strengthening military alliances, provoking a confrontation between parties, advancing forward deployment of strategic forces, and insisting on nuclear submarine cooperation."

Last year, the US, UK, and Australia signed the AUKUS treaty, under which Canberra will get nuclear-armed submarines.

Beijing has voiced its opposition to such a move.

New Zealand, a close ally of both Washington and Canberra, has maintained its distance from the trilateral nuclear move.

"These actions aggravate the risk of a nuclear arms race and nuclear proliferation, hinder international nuclear disarmament efforts, and run counter to the goal of eliminating nuclear weapons and building a world free of nuclear weapons. They should be terminated immediately," Geng said.

He said China has been "committed to maintaining its nuclear force at the minimum level required for national security."

"And China does not compare its input, quantity, or scale with other countries, or engage in a nuclear arms race with any other country," he claimed.





