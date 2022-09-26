Serbia to not recognise 'sham' Russian referendums' results in Ukraine

Although the two countries have a friendly relationship, Serbia said it will not recognise the results of the sham referendums that Russia holds on the occupied territories in Ukraine.

Comments came from Nikola Selakovic, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, speaking to RTS, a public radio and television broadcaster in the country.

When asked about the referendums in Ukraine that were condemned internationally, Selakovic said that "Serbia cannot recognize the results of those referendums, given both international legal principles and its own interests."

"First of all, we are firmly committed to upholding the principles of international law and the UN Charter, and secondly, it would be completely contrary to our state and national interests, as well as to our policy of preserving territorial integrity, sovereignty and the principles of inviolability of [state] borders."

Serbia has been maintaining a good relationship with Russia as Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia, even said attempts from West to remove Russia from the UN Security Council "would destroy international order."

The country has also rejected imposing any sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine.