OIC condemns mosque attack in Afghan capital

Taliban fighters investigate at a site after a blast near the Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Mosque that reportedly happened as people were leaving the mosque after Friday prayers at Wazir Akbar Khan in Kabul on September 23, 2022. (AFP)

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday condemned the perpetrators of an attack last week on a mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul "in the strongest terms."

"The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned in the strongest terms the powerful explosion on Friday 23 September 2022 targeting a mosque in Kabul's Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood," the organization said in a statement.

"The blast, the latest in a deadly spate of bombings over recent months, reportedly left seven people dead and more than 40 injured," the statement noted.

"The General Secretariat deplores the unabated and outrageous attacks inducing the death and injury of innocent civilians across Afghanistan.

"Friday's blast constitutes a bleak reminder that the security environment in Afghanistan continues to be volatile," it underscored.

"The OIC General Secretariat reaffirms its earlier calls on the de facto authorities in Kabul to deploy more resolute measures to preempt such attacks and ensure that Afghan people live securely and safely," it said.

"The OIC wishes to express its genuine sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of the blast and a speedy and full recovery to those who were unfortunately injured."

INCIDENT



At least seven people were killed and 41 others injured, including children, when a car bomb exploded outside a mosque in Kabul as worshippers were leaving after Friday prayers.

Authorities have opened an investigation and are working to hold the culprits accountable.

Soon after the explosion, Taliban security personnel arrived on the scene and blocked vehicles from passing through.

So far, no organization has claimed responsibility for the bombing, the latest since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan last August.

On Sept. 2, Maulana Mujeeb-ur-Rahman Ansari, a well-known pro-Taliban Islamic cleric, was among the 18 people killed when a suicide bomber blew himself up during Friday prayers in the western city of Herat. The Daesh/ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.