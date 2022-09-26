Kremlin admits mobilisation 'errors,' denounces school shooting

The Kremlin admitted Monday that errors had been made during the mobilisation of reservists for Russia's military action in Ukraine and said no decision had been taken to close the country's borders.

"Indeed, there are cases when the (mobilisation) decree was violated. In some regions, governors are actively working to correct the situation. We hope... all errors will be corrected," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Instances of non-compliance (with the decree) are decreasing. We hope this will speed up and that all errors will be corrected."

"No decisions" had been taken on closing Russia's borders, he told journalists, amid rumours of plans to block draft-eligible Russian men from leaving the country.

Russian media have reported a string of cases of elderly or medically exempt men being called up for service in Ukraine. Regional governors in Dagestan and Buryatia, two regions that have seen aggressive mobilisations, have said that mistakes were made in the initial rollout.

The comments come amid rising fears of a border closure, with Russia's frontiers seeing an unprecedented outflow of military-aged men since the partial mobilisation was declared last week.

On Monday, a senior lawmaker said that Russian borders should be closed to draft-eligible men amid the exodus.

"Everyone who is of conscription age should be banned from travelling abroad in the current situation," Sergei Tsekov, a member of Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, told RIA news agency.

Russian media based abroad, including news sites Meduza and Novaya Gazeta Europe, have reported that the Kremlin is planning to close the country's borders for draft-aged men. Such reports have not appeared on the main media within Russia, where all independent outlets have been shut and reporting that differs from official accounts is banned.

On Sunday, Novaya Gazeta reported that 261,000 men had left the country since partial mobilisation was declared, citing an unnamed source in Russia's presidential administration.

Human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov said that border guards at Russia's only operational crossing point with Georgia had since Sunday stopped some people from exiting, citing the law on mobilisation. The local interior ministry on Sunday said there was a queue of 2,300 cars at the Verkhny Lars crossing.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports of men being turned back at the border.

SCHOOL SHOOTING

Putin denounced an "inhuman terrorist attack" at a school in central Russia's Izhevsk, where a gunman opened fire leaving at least 13 people dead, including children, Peskov said.

"President Putin deeply mourns the deaths of people, children at a school where there was a terrorist attack by a person, who apparently belongs to a neo-fascist group," Peskov told reporters.

"The president wishes for the recovery of those injured as a result of this inhuman terrorist attack," Peskov added.

Investigators said six adults and seven children died in the attack that also left more than 20 people injured.

The attacker, who was said to be wearing clothes with Nazi symbols, committed suicide, investigators said.

NUCLEAR WEAPONS

The Kremlin added that it was in "sporadic" contact with the United States on issues related to nuclear weapons, in exchanges that allow the world's two largest nuclear powers to outline their positions.

"There are channels for dialogue at the proper level, but they are of a very sporadic nature. At least they allow for the exchange of some emergency messages about each other's positions," Peskov told reporters.

Putin said last week Moscow would be prepared to use nuclear weapons to "protect Russia and our people" as he announced a mobilisation drive that threatens to significantly escalate the seven-month conflict in Ukraine.

The United States warned Moscow on Sunday of "catastrophic consequences" if it uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States would "respond decisively" if Russia deploys such weapons against its neighbor. He did not elaborate publicly, but said Washington had privately told Moscow "in greater detail exactly what that would mean."

Peskov declined to comment when asked what the United States had told Russia it meant by "catastrophic consequences."