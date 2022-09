Blinken says U.S. to work with Italy including on rights

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a press conference during a meeting at the Ministry of the Economy, in Mexico City, Mexico, 12 September 2022. (EPA File Photo)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday the United States looked forward to working with Italy's new government after a far-right victory but would encourage respect for human rights.

"We are eager to work with Italy's government on our shared goals: supporting a free and independent Ukraine, respecting human rights and building a sustainable economic future," Blinken wrote on Twitter.