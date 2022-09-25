Scholz says Germany has diesel and LNG projects lined-up with the UAE

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to increase cooperation with the United Arab Emirates in the energy sector, saying "a whole series" of diesel and liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects are already lined-up with the Gulf state.



During a visit to Abu Dhabi, Scholz stressed the importance of relying on as many providers as possible for energy supply. Dependence on one supplier "will certainly not happen again," he emphasized.



Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Germany bought 55% of its gas from Moscow. However, since the start of the war, the German government has been looking for new sources of supply. In the meantime, deliveries from Russia have largely ceased.



The UAE has the seventh largest natural gas reserve in the world. During the Scholz visit, the countries are expected to sign a contract for LNG deliveries.





