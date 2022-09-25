More than 40 dead amid protests in Iran - reports

A total of 41 people have been killed since the start of protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, Iranian national broadcaster IRIB reported on Sunday.



There was no official confirmation of the figure, however.



The protests continued through the night into the early hours of Sunday, according to the report, with videos circulating on social media showing demonstrators in Tehran and other parts of the country.



It was not possible to independently verify the footage.



According to eyewitnesses in the capital, both security forces and protesters are turning more and more violent.



Security forces were cracking down on demonstrators more aggressively and shoots could increasingly be heard, they said.



Meanwhile, particularly younger protestors were becoming more violent, damaging public buildings, putting cars and bins on fire and beating up police officers.



Besides "Death to the dictator," the demonstrators also chanted slogans like "This is the year of bloodshed!" and: "We'd rather die than continue to endure humiliation!"



Amini was arrested on September 13 for violating the strict Islamic dress code.



She fell into a coma and died in hospital days later, but it is unclear what caused her death, which triggered protests and unrest throughout Iran.



Critics accuse the morality police of using violence. The police reject the accusations, and the country's Interior Ministry said on Saturday that they were not to blame, claiming that the young woman died of heart failure at the police station.



Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been demonstrating across the country against the government, with hundreds arrested so far.





