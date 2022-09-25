News World Finland continues to see more arrivals at Russian border

Finnish border guards continue to report an uptick in traffic from the east, following the partial mobilization ordered by Russian leader Vladimir Putin for his war against Ukraine.



Cars had formed a 500-metre long queue at the most important border crossing of Vaalimaa on the Russian side at 8 am (0500 GMT) on Sunday morning, said the head for the International Affairs Unit at Finnish Border Guard, Matti Pitkäniitty, on Twitter.



A total of 8,572 Russian citizens had crossed the border and entered Finland on Saturday, up from 5,286 a week ago, Pitkäniitty said.



Meanwhile, some 4,199 Russians left Finland for Russia.



The Vaalima border crossing, which has now become the busiest checkpoint, is used for direct journeys for Helsinki, according to the border guards, from where many travel onwards to other Schengen countries.



A "low number of document forgeries and [zero] illegal border crossings at green border (forest areas) tell that legal pathways are sufficient at the moment," Pitkäniitty tweeted on Saturday evening, adding: "This can change."



Many Russians were entering Finland with visas issued by other Schengen countries and were only transiting, Pitkäniitty added.



Finland shares 1,340 kilometres of border with Russia, more than any other EU country.



Russian tourists have so far been able to enter the Schengen area by bus or car across the Finnish border despite the war their country is waging against Ukraine.



However, Helsinki recently announced it was planning to impose an entry ban, even for tourists with a valid Schengen visa.



The Schengen zone includes 22 EU countries and four other European countries.







