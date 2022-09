Storm Fiona knocks out power to more than 500,000 homes in east Canada: providers

Powerful storm Fiona knocked out power to more than 500,000 households as it lashed eastern Canada with strong winds and heavy rain on Saturday, electricity providers said.

In the province of Novia Scotia alone, at least 400,000 households lost electricity after Fiona, downgraded from a hurricane to a post-tropical storm but still packing winds of 85 miles (137 kilometers) per hour, made landfall, Novia Scotia Power reported.