DPA WORLD Published September 24,2022

Russian police officers detain a participant during an unsanctioned rally, after opposition activists called for street protests against the mobilisation of reservists ordered by President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, Russia. (REUTERS File Photo)

Several people have been detained in Russia during new protests in response to the mobilization of reservists to fight in Ukraine, according to civil rights activists.



Photos and videos published by independent media showed demonstrators in Khabarovsk, Novosibirsk, Irkutsk, Tomsk and Chita in Siberia being taken away by police. People were holding up placards with slogans like "We are not meat," according to reports.



Demonstrations were also planned on Saturday in the capital Moscow and in St Petersburg.



Protests were triggered across the country following orders from Russian President Vladimir Putin to mobilize the army's reservists some seven months since the start of the war in Ukraine. The first protests took place on the same day of the announcement and according to civil rights portal OVD-Info, more than 1,300 people were detained.