Security tightened for Belgian minister after 'threat'

Police have beefed up security for Belgian Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne after a serious "threat", federal prosecutors said Saturday, after three people were arrested in neighbouring Netherlands.

Van Quickenborne has been placed under tighter police surveillance and will not perform some activities in the "coming days", they said.

Prosecutors said three people had been detained overnight in the Netherlands and Belgium was seeking their extradition.

The Flemish daily Het Laatste Nieuws said firearms had been found in a car registered in the Netherlands and found outside the minister's house in the city of Courtrai.

Prosecutors said they had been "informed last week of a possible threat" to the minister, which had been taken very "seriously" and an investigation launched.