Second day of 'sham' referendums in Russia-occupied Ukrainian regions

Despite fierce international criticism, a second day of voting is under way in four Russia-occupied Ukrainian territories in hastily convened referendums on becoming part of Russia.



Russian state media published pictures showing more citizens at ballot stations on Saturday.



The voting, which internationally have no legitimacy and do not have the permission of Ukrainian authorities, are taking place in the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk as well as in Zaporizhzhya and Kherson in the south.



A video circulating on social media allegedly shows armed men in a hallway forcing residents to go to the polls.



The Ukrainian General Staff said that "employees of the 'election commissions,' accompanied by armed servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian federation," are collecting signatures of local residents directly at their homes.



The votes are scheduled to run until Tuesday. With a result indicating a majority for annexation seen as a foregone conclusion, the Kremlin says annexation itself could swiftly follow.



The votes were "a false pretext to try to annex parts of Ukraine by force in flagrant violation of international law," US President Joe Biden said in a statement late Friday.



"We will work with our allies and partners to impose additional swift and severe economic costs on Russia," he said.



The referendums, also described as a "sham" by the G7 group of nations, are taking place as Ukrainian forces pursue their counter-offensive against Russian soldiers in Ukraine.



The Ukrainian fightback also prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to declare a partial mobilization of the army's reservists on Wednesday.



The first men in Kherson and Zaporizhzhya have received notices of the mobilization, according to the Ukrainian General Staff.



These are men who renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passport, the general staff said. Since the invasion, Moscow has been distributing passports in captured territories for months.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned that the Kremlin would draft these "new Russians" to fight against Kiev.



On the ground, Russia "has not stopped striking the civilian infrastructure and the homes of civilians," the Ukrainian General Staff said in a Facebook post.



It added that, during the night, the city of Mykolaiv was subjected to rocket fire from Russian occupiers, but information on civilian casualties was not initially available.