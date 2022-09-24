German air force concludes military exercises in Australia

The German air force has concluded several weeks of exercises in Australia, which were the first of their kind.



The joint training with other nations was a "signal to our valued partners in the region," said air force chief Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz at the end of the exercises in Darwin.



The Bundeswehr had deployed six Eurofighters to Australia, as well as transport aircraft and aircraft for aerial refuelling.



According to the government's guidelines from 2020 "we simply have to focus more on this region because of its high economic importance," the general said.