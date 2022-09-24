Bolsonaro takes tougher stance as rival extends lead in Brazil polls

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has taken a tougher stance in the face of a possible defeat in the upcoming elections and once again threatened the country's top court.



"Each day you have your freedom threatened by another state power, which is not the executive," Bolsonaro said, alluding to the Supreme Court.



"And we know that we have to put an end to this abuse," he told supporters during a campaign rally in the city of Divinópolis, in the Minas Gerais state, the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper reported on Friday.



Throughout his speech, Bolsonaro attacked his main opponent and former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, calling him a "thief" several times.



"What do you want for the future of your kids? A president the disrespects the Brazilian families, someone who will legalize drugs for our children?," Bolsonaro asked his supporters, who replied with a loud "no."



The first round of the Brazilian presidential elections takes place on October 2. According to the latest opinion polls, left-wing favourite Lula has slightly increased his lead over far-right incumbent Bolsonaro.



The share of the vote that Lula can hope to win in the first round rose from 45 to 47% compared to the previous week, according to a survey by the polling institute Datafolha published on Thursday evening.



Bolsonaro comes in second with 33% of the vote, according to the opinion poll.



Lula governed Brazil from early 2003 until the end of 2010.



Often compared to former US president Donald Trump, Bolsonaro has been casting doubt on the electoral system during his campaign and has already announced that he may not recognize a defeat.