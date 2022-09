Ukraine on Friday criticised Iran for supplying weapons to Russia after announcing a civilian was killed during a Russian attack on the southern port city of Odessa that featured an Iranian-made drone.

"The use of Iranian-made weapons by Russian troops... are steps taken by Iran against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state, as well as against the life and health of Ukrainian citizens," a spokesman for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, Sergii Nykyforov, wrote on Facebook.