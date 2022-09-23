Relief as fleeing Russian brothers reunite in Türkiye

Efim Shevrin is running about Istanbul International Airport, anxiously checking his phone and the arrivals area when a Russian group emerges after a two-hour delay.



Efim's brother Philip is among the incoming passengers from Moscow. He is one of the young Russian men who have escaped to Türkiye following Russian President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization order for the war being waged in Ukraine.



The exact number of fleeing Russians is unclear but Turkish carriers told dpa that one-way tickets through this weekend were sold out within hours of Putin's announcement on Wednesday morning.



The two brothers hug and immediately text family members that they are reunited.



Philip, 28, who says he previously served in the Russian army, believes he was one of the top candidates for conscription, and so he contacted his brother in Türkiye to help find a way out.



The two spent a few days casting about social media, where Russians have mobilized to share information on how to safely and quickly leave the country.



Once they agreed he should get out as soon as possible, Philip left early Friday morning. After boarding the plane, he took a picture of himself and sent it to his family.



"I was sure my mobilization was a matter of time," Philip says, adding many of his friends were also trying to leave while they still can. "I didn't want to be a part of this war."



"Thank God, we are here, we were lucky," Efim nods.



A 31-year-old IT specialist, Efim, and his wife moved to Türkiye on February 25, a day after Russia invaded Ukraine.



Efim said he realized there was no longer a future for him in Russia after the beginning of the "special military operation," as Putin calls the invasion of Ukraine.



"I just wanted to separate my life from the Russian Federation," he said, calling the war a "crime."



The brothers chose Türkiye as the country does not require a visa and because they didn't want to end up in a former Soviet republic, fearing Moscow's reach.





