Moscow denies calling up 1 million reservists, protests sparks across Russia

The Kremlin has denied a report it was calling up 1 million reservists to bolster its flagging progress in Ukraine, a day after a partial mobilization order sparked fears and protests across Russia.



Russian President Vladimir Putin decreed the mobilization of 300,000 reservists on Wednesday in order to garner more soldiers for the military's faltering campaign in Ukraine.



The Novaya Gazeta newspaper, which has been discontinued in Russia, reported that Putin gave Russia's Defence Ministry the go-ahead to mobilize up to 1 million reservists. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday called that a lie, in comments reported by Russian news agencies.



There are reservists in almost every Russian family and the mobilization news caused unrest among the population and raised questions about whether Moscow now considers itself in an all-out war with Ukraine.



Peskov said the government still considered the conflict a "special military operation," a phrase it has used for its grinding assault on its neighbour for nearly the past seven months.



Call-up notices will be issued mainly to men who have recently completed their military service. Peskov said it was up to the Defence Ministry to decide up to what age soldiers should be drafted.



Peskov also dismissed reports of a rush of men fit for military service seeking flights to Turkey and other countries as exaggerated.



Turkish carriers reported a surge in demand for one-way tickets in the hours after Putin's announcement, while Finland registered an uptick in traffic at the Russian border.



Anti-war protests broke out in 38 cities across Russia and some who received orders to serve were detained at the rallies on Wednesday evening, civil rights group OVD-Info reported.



More than 1,300 protesters were taken into custody and some were then ordered to report for muster, the independent monitoring group reported.



About 530 protesters were reportedly in custody in Moscow and 480 in St Petersburg 480. OVD-Info said police injured several of them. In Moscow, a young man suffered a concussion and a young woman lost consciousness, the group said. Nine journalists were also said to be held.



The authorities did not comment on the protests.



Generally detainees are punished with fines or further detention after a night in police custody. Criminal cases are brought against some. In the first weeks after the February 24 invasion on Ukraine, 15,000 people were detained during protests. Since then, Russia has further increased penalties for opposition to the war.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Russians to take action against the mobilization in his Thursday evening video address.



"Protest! Fight! Run away! Or become Ukrainian prisoners of war! Those are the options for your survival," Zelensky said.



He said 55,000 Russian soldiers had already died in Ukraine, and also appealed to mothers and wives of Russian men called up for service.



"Do not doubt this - the children of your country's leaders will not take part in the war against Ukraine. Those making decisions in your country protect their children. And your children aren't even buried," he said.



Russia's parliamentary leader Vyacheslav Volodin called on State Duma deputies to participate in the war, in a Telegram post that seemed to be reacting to the view that Putin's call did not apply to them.



Putin's step was widely viewed as a sign of Russian weakness, including by Britain's Ministry of Defence.



"The move is effectively an admission that Russia has exhausted its supply of willing volunteers to fight in Ukraine," the ministry said in its daily update.



The ministry said Russia would likely struggle to even muster 300,000 personnel, and that it would then probably try to stand up new formations with the new troops which would probably take months to be combat effective.



Meanwhile, Ukraine and Russia confirmed a prisoner swap involving some 260 people took place on Wednesday.



Fifty-five Russian army or Russian-aligned separatist forces in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions were released, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.



Kiev said 205 Ukrainian soldiers returned from Russian captivity, including five commanders who defended the besieged port city of Mariupol in the spring.



The Moscow-controlled separatists also released 10 foreigners.



Elsewhere, at least six people were reported killed by artillery fire around a market in the eastern separatist stronghold of Donetsk.



Six others were injured, the head of the Donetsk city administration, Alexei Kulemzin, wrote on Telegram, blaming Kiev's troops.



Plans by four Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine to hold referendums on joining the Russian Federation as soon as Friday earned further criticism.



The 30 NATO member states said they would not recognize "sham referendums" as a means to carry out the "illegal and illegitimate annexation" of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions of Ukraine.



