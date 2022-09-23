Kremlin wants to annex Ukrainian territories quickly after votes

The Kremlin wants to move rapidly to annex occupied Ukrainian territory after referendums in four regions.



The Kremlin is assuming a yes for accession to Russia and has announced a rapid annexation of the regions. The procedure for including the regions could be quick, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, according to Russian news agencies.



At the same time, he stressed that attempts by Ukraine to take back the areas would then be interpreted as an attack on the Russian Federation. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already declared that he will use all means to defend the areas.



The votes, which are not recognized by the West or by Ukraine, started on Friday morning in the Russian-held parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions.



The people there have until Tuesday to decide whether they are for or against joining the Russian Federation.



The votes are not considered bona fide referendums because they are being held without Ukraine's consent, are happening under martial law and do not meet democratic standards. Also, international independent observers are not allowed to freely monitor the referendums.



Peksov also said there was currently no basis for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.



