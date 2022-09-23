Israel no longer 'partner' for peace, Palestinians' Abbas tells UN

Israel is deliberately impeding progress toward a two-state solution and can no longer be considered a reliable partner in the peace process, Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas told the United Nations on Friday.

Israel "is, through its premeditated and deliberate policies, destroying the two-state solution," Abbas said in a spech to the UN General Assembly.

"This proves unequivocally that Israel does not believe in peace," he added. "Therefore, we no longer have an Israeli partner to whom we can talk."