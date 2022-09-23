Chinese, US top diplomats meet in New York

The top diplomats of China and the US met in New York on Friday, the first high-level contact between Beijing and Washington after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last month, triggering unprecedented tensions.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken's meeting took place on the sidelines of the ongoing UN General Assembly, Chinese public broadcaster CGTN reported.

China launched unprecedented military operations around Taiwan last month when Pelosi paid an unannounced trip to the self-ruled island nation, the first time in 25 years by a sitting US House speaker.

Beijing sees it as violation of one-China policy and held massive military activities, including firing missiles, some over the island nation, home to over 24 million people.

Besides military operations, China also suspended high-level military dialogue with Pentagon besides cooperation in climate change response and six other areas.

Taiwan insists on its independence since 1949 while Beijing has reiterated on reunification of the island with the mainland, even if it has to use force.





