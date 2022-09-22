UK railway workers plan nationwide strike on Oct. 8

British rail workers will go on a nationwide strike next month due to an ongoing dispute over pay, jobs, and work conditions, the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) said on Thursday.

The RMT said that on Oct. 8, 40,000 of its members at Network Rail and 15 train operators will take part in another round of industrial action.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch welcomed that new transport secretary, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, met with the union, but insisted they still had no choice.

"However, as no new offer has been tabled, our members have no choice but to continue this strike action," Lynch said. "We will continue to negotiate in good faith, but the employers and government need to understand our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes."

A separate rail union has announced strike action on Oct. 1 and Oct. 5.

Britain has faced a series of strikes in recent months, with the transport sector being particularly restive, due to surging inflation and an escalating cost-of-living crisis.