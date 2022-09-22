Turkish president en route to Türkiye after UN General Assembly

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan left for Türkiye late Wednesday after attending the UN General Assembly in New York.

Erdoğan departed for Türkiye with accompanying delegations from John F. Kennedy International Airport at 6.30 p.m. local time (2230GMT).

He arrived in New York on Saturday after attending a two-day summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Erdoğan addressed the 77th UN General Assembly session on Sept. 20. The session will run through Sept. 26 under the theme "A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges."

In addition, he met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and held talks with heads of state and government on the sidelines of the UN meeting.

The Turkish president also received representatives of US-based Turkish non-governmental organizations and Jewish groups and attended an event organized by the Türkiye-US Business Council.

Additionally, Erdoğan attended a reception hosted by US President Joe Biden in honor of the heads of delegations.