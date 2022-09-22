North Korea denies exporting weapons to Russia

North Korea denied on Thursday that it had supplied weaponry to Russia during the ongoing war in Ukraine, calling the reports "rumors."

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency, a statement issued by a senior official of the Ministry of National Defense, who did not give his name, said recently the U.S. and other "hostile forces" discussed "violation of a resolution" of the UN Security Council, spreading rumors of an arms deal between Pyongyang and Moscow.

North Korea has never transferred weapons or ammunition to Russia and has no plans to do so in the future, the official stated.

It is unclear where the rumor that the U.S. is spreading began. However, he claimed that it is designed to tarnish North Korea's image.

"We condemn the US for thoughtlessly circulating the rumor against the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) to pursue its base political and military aim, and we warn the US to stop making reckless remarks pulling up the DPRK and to keep its mouth shut," the official said.

However, the official added that "not only the development, production, possession of military equipment, but also their export and import are the lawful right peculiar to a sovereign state, and nobody is entitled to criticize it."

"We have never recognized the UNSC unlawful 'sanctions resolution' against the DPRK, which was cooked up by the US and its vassal forces," he said.























