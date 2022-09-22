Kremlin denies report that mobilization could enlist 1 million

The Kremlin has denied a report that up to 1 million reservists could be called up during the partial mobilization announced this week by President Vladimir Putin.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the report, in the exiled newspaper Novaya Gazeta, was a lie.



According to Novaya Gazeta, which has been discontinued in Russia, Putin gave the Defence Ministry a free hand to mobilize up to 1 million men. Although this was stated in point 7 of Putin's decree, it was later classified as "for official use only," the newspaper said.



The newspaper cited sources in the Russian presidential office in its report.