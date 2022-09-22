ICC sends more staff to probe allegations of crime in eastern Ukraine

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, plans to send more staff to Ukraine to investigate allegations of war crimes in the east of the country.



In May, the International Criminal Court carried out its largest on-site mission in its history in Ukraine. Since then, there has been a permanent ICC presence there, Khan told a UN Security Council meeting.



He said investigators were carrying out forensic, objective and impartial, sometimes very painstaking work to gather the facts and separate truth from fiction.



"The picture that I've seen so far is troubling indeed," he said. "I have been to Ukraine three times," he said, describing the destruction, suffering and harm he saw there.



"We must demonstrate the resolve and the determination and the principle in order not to disappoint and fail those that are in most need of the law as we speak," he said.



