German rights group: Russians opposed to war should be allowed in

Conscientious objectors from Russia and Belarus should be provided with a path to leave their respective countries, the German human rights organization Pro Asyl said on Thursday following the announcement of partial mobilization in Russia.



"If one wants to offer them protection, one has to establish a procedure to allow these people to cross the European Union's outer borders," Pro Asyl head manager Günter Burkhardt told dpa.



One feasible way would be to issue humanitarian visas to Russians affected by the partial mobilization announced by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday who had made their way to Georgia or Turkey.



A similar offer should be made to conscientious objectors fleeing Belarus, he said.



Russian citizens applying for asylum in Germany on the grounds of not wanting to be sent to the front in Ukraine have a strong case for receiving protection status.



Many Russian men have sought to leave the country since Putin's announcement of a call-up of 300,000 reservists, with many aiming to flee to Turkey, Georgia or Armenia.



"Apparently many Russians are leaving their homeland, Those hating Putin's path and loving liberal democracy are welcome in Germany," German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann tweeted in response.



Other German politicians have called for procedures to be set up to receive those seeking to avoid service in the Russian military.



In terms of Ukrainian arrivals, the network Unterkunft Ukraine (German for 'accomodation Ukraine') announced on Thursday that since the start of the Russian invasion, around 160,000 German households had offered shelter to refugees.



Around 49,000 rooms have been arranged through the network, it announced in Berlin.



