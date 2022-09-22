German foreign minister calls on Russia to end the war in Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop his war on Ukraine.



"This is a war you will not win," she said, without naming him, at a UN Security Council meeting in New York addressing the situation in Ukraine.



"Stop sending more of your own citizens to their deaths," she said.



She also demanded a halt to planned referendums in areas of Ukraine occupied by Russia that would allow Moscow to annex the areas.



She also slammed Russia for "driving hunger around the world" with its grain policies.



Baerbock criticized Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who left the Security Council meeting immediately after his speech.



She also dismissed Russian plans for partial mobilization, saying no queues were forming in Moscow of volunteers seeking to join the conflict.



"What we see instead are brave men, women and even children taking to the streets because they do not want to be part of this war against Ukraine," she said.



