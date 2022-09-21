Zelensky sees dwindling chance of peace talks with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that there was a shrinking likelihood of holding talks with Vladimir Putin to end the war, adding that it could only happen if the Russian leader withdrew his forces from Ukrainian territory.

Speaking via a translator in an interview with Germany's BILD TV, Zelenskiy said that Ukraine had no influence on when Putin's rule in Russia would end but wanted to speak to Moscow from a position of strength.

Zelensky also repeated calls for Germany to supply weapons and air defence systems to Ukraine, saying they were needed to save lives.





