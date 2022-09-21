News World Zelensky: Call for troops a sign Russia is facing challenges

DPA WORLD Published September 21,2022

Russia's decision to partially mobilize its reservists to bolster its forces invading Ukraine is a sign that the country is having personnel problems, says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in comments to German tabloid Bild.



"We already know that they mobilized their cadets, boys who couldn't fight. Those cadets have fallen. They couldn't even finish their training," he told the German newspaper.



He said Putin would need a million-man army for his invasion, but "the units keep running away." He added that the people are being sent to Ukraine to die, meaning Putin isn't just drowning Ukraine in blood, but also in the blood of Russia's own soldiers.



However, Zelensky added in his comments to Bild that Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons if attacked will come to nothing. He said he thinks the world would find a way to stop it, if it came to that.









