Situation on front line shows initiative belongs to Ukraine: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the situation on the front line clearly shows that the initiative belongs to Ukraine.

Zelensky was speaking in his daily video address to the nation.

He made his comments a day after Russian-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions set out plans for referendums on joining Russia, a move that could sharply escalate the war.

He hailed Western allies for their condemnation of plans by authorities in pro-Moscow regions of Ukraine to hold referendums on joining Russia.

"I thank all the friends and partners of Ukraine for their massive and firm condemnation of Russia's intentions to organise yet more pseudo-referendums," he said in his daily address.