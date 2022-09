German Economy Minister Robert Habeck attends a news conference, as Germany has agreed to nationalise Uniper by buying Fortum's stake in the gas importer, in Berlin, Germany, September 21, 2022. (REUTERS)

The partial mobilisation of troops ordered by Russia is a further escalation of the conflict in Ukraine which the German government is considering its response to, Germany's vice chancellor said on Wednesday.

Robert Habeck said it was "another bad and wrong step from Russia, which of course we will discuss and consult on politically regarding how to respond."